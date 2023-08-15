Cameroonian awaits sentencing for unlawful possession of travel document 

By Mohamed J.Kargbo

Cameroonian, Ndakwe Tata Sylvain has finally pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mark Ngegba for possessing traveling documents.

The accused on Friday, 11th August, 2023, changed his plea from not guilty to the allegation put against him.

The accused person was standing trial on a count of possession of a travelling document suspected to have been unlawfully obtained, contrary to Section 13 (1) of the Summary Conviction Offences, CAP 37 of the Laws of Sierra Leone 1960, as amended by the Summary Conviction Offences (Amended) Act 1966.

According to the particulars of offense, the accused on a diverse date,8th July,2023, at the Freetown International Airport, Lungi, in the Kafu Bullom Chiefdom, Northern Province of Sierra Leone, whilst attempting to travel out of Sierra Leone, was found having in his possession a travelling document, to wit, one United States of America Passport with Serial Number 681471593 bearing the name and photograph of Oliver Agah Tata, suspected to have unlawfully obtained.

Meanwhile,Magistrate Ngegba withdrew the file for sentencing on Monday 14th August 2023 and also for the Exhibit Clerk to tender the exhibit. Inspector M.M Tarawalie is prosecuting the matter.