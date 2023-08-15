Businessman granted Le50M bail for possessing of weapon

By Jeneba A Conteh

39-year-old Foday Allieu alias King Big Fish, a businessman, made his first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 and was granted bail in the sum of Le50M for carrying offensive weapon without lawful authority.

The accused was before the court on two count charges to wit carrying offensive weapon without lawful authority or reasonable excuse contrary to section 16 (1) of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 and disorderly behaviour contrary to Section 12 of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 as amended by Section 12 (a) of Act No.15 of 1973.

Police alleged that on the 10th of July 2023 at Gloucester Street in Freetown was carrying offensive weapon in a public place to wit machetes (cutlass), without lawful authority or reasonable excuse on count two at the same place and date the accused person did behave in a disorderly manner.

According to the police charge sheet, the accused person also at about 10:20 hours was arrested by one Alusine Kpaka and others and brought to the police station.

It was alleged that on the above date at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Immigration Building, Gloucester Street in Freetown, the accused was carrying offensive weapon.

When the charges were read and explained to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sellu Tap, informed the Bench that the accused person has mental issue and that he will subpoena the medical doctor from the Kissy Mental Home.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba granted the accused person bail in the sum of fifty thousand Leones with one surety in like sum.

The Matter was adjourned to the 29th August 2023 for further hearing.