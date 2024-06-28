Businesswoman awaits judgement

By Blessing Cole

Umu Smith, a businesswoman, on Tuesday June 25 appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba road court No.1 in Freetown on three count charges ranging from obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, on Tuesday, 5th March 2024 at Benjamin Lane the western area in Freetown, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of two thousand two hundred Leones (2,200) from Isha Sesay with the pretext that she has cooking oil, rice, flower, milk for sale knowing same to be false.

Count two further stated that on the same date and place the accused person with intent to defraud obtained the sum of two thousand two hundred Leones (2,200) from Mariama Bangura with the pretext that she have food stuff including rice, peanut, oil, flower for sale knowing same to be false.

On count three the accused person on the above date and place with intent to defraud obtained the sum of eleven thousand seven hundred Leones (11,700) from Mariatu Samura on the pretext that she have rice, peanut, flower and other food items for sale knowing same to be false

When the charges were read and explained to the accused person, she pleaded not guilty

Inspector Sellu TAP, the prosecution officer closed the case.

The accused person was not represented by any legal Aid Lawyer.

Meanwhile Magistrate Sahr Kekura said the prosecution has closed the case and gave Humu Smith three option to choose one.

The first option is that Humu Smith should choose the statement she made at the police station and second option is to stand in the witness dock swear by the Quran or Bible and testify. The third option is to stand in the accused dock and testified.

Humu Smith chooses the statement she made at the Police Station. Magistrate Sahr Kekura adjourned the matter to June 28 for Judgement.