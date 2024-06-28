Business man in court on alleged $4,500 dollars fraud

By Blessing C Cole

Thirty-Seven-years old Abdul Sow, a business man made his first appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba road court No.2 in Freetown on a count of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence on Tuesday 5th March 2024 at Savage Square in the west-end area in Freetown with intent to defraud obtained the sum of four thousand five hundred united States dollars ($4,500) equivalent to one hundred and six thousand six hundred and fifty Leones (106,650) from Armah Quist by falsely pretending that he has sitting room chairs and two beds for sale knowing same to be false.

When the charge was read and explained to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of police Isatu Baba Musa and the Associating Counsel, Z.A Kanu sought for a short adjournment date so that they can take steps to resolve the matter out of court.

Counsel representing the accused person J.A Ansumana applied for bail for and on behalf of the accused person, citing that he is a Sierra Leonean resident within this jurisdiction and that he has reliable sureties who are willing and ready to go into recognisance on his behalf.

He assured that his client will not interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses nor will he jumped bail. He made his application pursuant to section 79 3 of the Criminal procedure Act No.32 of 1964

Meanwhile Magistrate Bangura granted the accused person bail in the sum of forty thousand Leones with two sureties in like sum and sureties to be responsible citizens and to produce valid identity card depicting his or her address in Freetown.

Bail to be approved by the Deputy assistant Registrar, Matter adjourned to the 10th July 2024.