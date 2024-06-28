Saidu Paul Show, K3 and vault partner to transform minds of youth

By Hassan G. Koroma

The Saidu Paul Show in collaboration with one of the leading internets provider in the country, K3 and Vult has partner to positively transform the lives of Sierra Leoneans youth.

The show, which is re-commencing soon on the Africa Young Voices Television (AYV), aims at creating its audience with information on mental health issues in the country’s entertainment and entrepreneurship platforms to enable youth of the country reach their full potential.

According to the founder and CEO of the show, Saidu Paul, youth are going through a lot with mental health issues that he believed his shop can proffer solutions to the menace.

He said his show is also going to provide the platform that will help young entrepreneurs in the country in running their day to day businesses.

“My show also talks about the lifestyle of young people in the country, and it is a platform that is here to help young Sierra Leoneans achieve their dreams and unlock opportunities,” he averred.

Chief Operating Officer of K3 and Vult, Eugene Coker underscored the importance of the support, noting that supporting the show, they believe is one way of giving back to the youth of the country.

“We believe this show is going to create an impact in the lives of young people of this country,” he said.

He further noted that the youth are builder of the nation, and if they need help it is now. He said supporting such show is like performing their corporate social responsibility to the youth of the nation.