VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – IT MANAGER

FOREIGN, COMMONWEALTH AND DEVELOPMENT OFFICE

BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION FREETOWN

Job Title: IT MANAGER

Vacancies: x1

Work Location: British High Commission, 6 Spur Road

Department: Corporate Services

Grade: EO (B2)

Duration: Permanent

Reference Number: 21117

Application Status: External Advert

Closing Date: 29/10/2023

Job Description:

The IT manager is responsible for the provision and support of all IT services within the Freetown Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), by ensuring the availability and reliability of the IT infrastructure i.e. PCs, printers, e-mail, data communication links, cabling infrastructure, UPS and telephony. S/he is responsible for managing the local IT budget, as well as offering technical advice and guidance to the office in the form of training, security and the provision of a helpdesk facility. S/he will be required to work closely with the Information and Digital Directorate (IDD) Regional Manager and FCDO Regional Technical Support Service Officers as well as HQ in London on the implementation of new or upgraded systems.

The IT manager will be a confident self-starter, with excellent problem solving and customer service skills, and have the ability to multitask effectively and meet tight deadlines.

To Apply: Scan the QR code or follow the link:

https://fco.tal.net/vx/appcentre-ext/brand-2/candidate/so/pm/4/pl/1/opp/21117-IT-MANAGER-08-23-FT/en-GB