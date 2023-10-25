VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – PROGRAMME OFFICER

FOREIGN, COMMONWEALTH AND DEVELOPMENT OFFICE

BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION FREETOWN

Job Title: PROGRAMME OFFICER

Vacancies: Multiple (X2)

Work Location: British High Commission, 6 Spur Road

Grade: EO (B2)

Duration: Fixed Term

Reference Number: 21252

Application Status: External Advert

Closing Date: 29/10/2023

Job Description:

The posts holder will require the ability to build trusted and influential relationships with suppliers and partners to deliver effectively. Programme officers at the British High Commission (BHC) Freetown are likely to work on a range of different programmes and thematic areas. Successful candidates may be offered roles in the following teams (subject to experience, skills, and the needs of the BHC on appointment):

Human Development Team

Political and Governance Team

Economic Growth Team

The Delivery Hub

In all cases, these roles will include managing the programme cycle, managing risks, finances, engaging with implementing partners, driving forward implementation, and ensuring programmatic compliance. The post-holder will be working closely with a range of delivery partners including multilaterals, international and Sierra Leonean NGOs, and private sector suppliers.

To Apply: Scan the QR code or follow the link:

https://fco.tal.net/vx/appcentre-ext/brand-2/candidate/so/pm/4/pl/1/opp/21252-Programme-Officer-10-23-FT/en-GB