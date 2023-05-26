UDM endorses voter ID cards

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The leadership of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) party has endorsed Voter ID cards, saying it’s suitable for use in the June 24th general elections.

“As a party, we have participated in all the processes leading to the elections and have through the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) meetings raised concern on many issues surrounding the conduct of the elections, the ID cards being one of them. We are of the firm conviction that those issues in our estimation have been addressed to satisfaction,” a statement from the party reads.

The party drew reference to concerns raised by the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party about the ID cards, but noted that they as a party have contrary view that those concerns are not significant enough to call for a halt of the process and or a peaceful protests.

“As political party stakeholders, our focus at this defining moment should be geared towards voter mobilization as we approach the campaign period. Let us desist from statements and or utterances that would derail the political process or undermine the peaceful conduct of the elections on 24th June,” the party states.

They stated that the party is at the moment preparing for the campaign period and use the opportunity to popularize its manifesto to the people of Sierra Leone as the alternative force.

“We are committed to the conduct of the elections in June and we just can’t wait to start the campaigns. Fellow Sierra Leoneans, change is coming and the answer is the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party. God bless you all and may Mama Salone win after June 2023.”