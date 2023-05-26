Africell presents NLe.300 Million to winners of ‘Win Kopor’ promo

By Ishmael Dumbuya

One of Sierra Leone’s leading telecommunication companies, Africell, has on Friday, 19th May, presented the sum of NLe.300 Million to 3 winners of the ‘Win Korpor promotion at their office on Wilberforce, Freetown.

Speaking on the “Win Kopo” promotion, the Media Manager at Africell Sierra Leone, John Konteh, stated that the promotion has daily, weekly and monthly draws, adding that points are calculated from every recharge done by subscribers before midnight the same day and that the more subscribers recharge, the more chances they have in the daily draw of which he said a daily electronic draw is done to select a lucky winner of NLe250 for the daily draw.

He said tthe second part is the SMS trivia, where questions are posed via SMS and for subscribers to participate, they need to Dial *4888# or send START to 4888 from an Africell line for NLe 0.80 or 80 cents daily, furthering that winners from the SMS trivia will be announced weekly and monthly; the grand prize winner will be announced every 6 months.

John Konteh pointed out that subscribers must have received at least one chance during the week and month leading to the weekly and monthly draws to qualify, and that the participant also must have received one chance during the monthly draws to qualify for the grand draw.

He maintained that the promotion has a weekly cash prize of NLe 6,000(Le 6,000,000); NLe 25,000(Le 25,000,000) monthly and a grand prize of NLe 250,000 (Le 250,000,000) are up for grabs by Africell subscribers.

Presenting the first grand draw winner from the Africell “Win Kopo ”Trivia Promotions, the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura, on behalf of Africell Sierra Leone congratulated the first grand draw winner of the “Win Kopo” promotion, Abdulai Bah, whom he described as NLe 250,000 rich.

In closing, he encouraged subscribers not to respond to calls from numbers claiming to be representatives of Africell.

Joe Abass Bangura noted that the lottery laws of Sierra Leone make provision for a stipulated percentage to be deducted from every cash prize won. An amount will be deducted from the total won by Abdulai Bah and that the money will be paid to him on his Afrimoney account.

“It can be your time too, recharge more today or dial *4888# or send START to 4888, on behalf of the Management and Staff of Africell Sierra Leone congratulations once more Mr. Bah, he concluded.

Abdulai Bah, a driver who won the promotion said he has been with Africell for quite a long time, and has never won until lately after recharging several times. Bah described his winning as a total turn around for him and his family, who are residing in Guinea.

He thanked Africell for the promotion and promised to be an Ambassador for them.

The other winners were Lamin Kondeh a student at IPAM, who won NLe. 25,000, and Nicholas Nduka, who also won the same amount.