UBA-SL launches Easter Ramadan promotion

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

On March 22, 2024, United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Sierra Leone unveiled its latest initiative, the Easter Ramadan Promotion, at its Head Office’s conference hall on Charlotte Street, Freetown.

The promotion, dubbed UBA-SL Easter-Ramadan Promotion, offers an array of enticing gift items for customers who receive cash from the diaspora through various UBA-SL products such as MoneyGram, Ria, Western Union, BnB, and Africash.

Among the items up for grabs are rice, cooking oil, backpacks, flasks, wristbands, and exclusive UBA-SL key holders.

Addressing attendees, Salieu Sesay, Head of Marketing and Communications, emphasized the historic significance of the promotion, coinciding with the fasting periods observed by both Muslims and Christians.

He assured customers of a seamless and cost-free service, underscoring the bank’s commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Anita Thomas, Acting Head of Retail Banking, highlighted the spirit of generosity associated with Easter and Ramadan, announcing that the promotion would run from March 24th until the end of April.

She emphasised the widespread availability of the promotion across UBA’s ten branches and over seven outlets and cash centers throughout the country.

Anthony Sam, Acting Head of Remittance Banking, explained the mechanics of the promotion, encouraging customers to redeem their gifts by visiting any UBA-SL branch with the provided code.

He also extended an invitation to newsmen and interested individuals to explore investment opportunities as sub-agents in Remittance Banking, outlining the efficient onboarding process and associated benefits.

Sam further elaborated on the essential requirements for smooth operation at remittance locations, including furniture, equipment, and security measures.

He urged the public to leverage UBA’s money transfer services, assuring prompt assistance for any inquiries or concerns.