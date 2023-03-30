Two remand for unlawful possession of small arms

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Two accused persons, Ibrahim Foday Kamara, a farmer and Mohamed Sinneh Conteh, a tailor, were both remanded by Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Court No.1 for unlawful possession of small arms.

The accused persons were arraigned before the court on three counts ranging from burglary and larceny contrary to Section25 (1) and 13 (a) of the Larceny Act 1916, unlawfully possession of small arms, contrary to the Arms and Ammunition Act of 2012, Act No. of 2012, and unlawful concealment of arms and ammunition, Regulation 22 of the Arms and Ammunition Regulation 204, Statutory Instrument No.8 of 2014.

It was alleged that the first accused,Ibrahim Foday Kamara, on Friday, 16th December, 2022, at Masumana Village, Port Loko, North West Region, with intent to steal, broke and entered Hawa Kamara and stole therein property of Hawa Kamara.

The second accused, Mohamed Sinneh Conteh,on Friday 6th December, 2022, at Masumana Village, Port Loko, North West Region, and unlawful concealed one SLR gun without lawful authority.

Both accused persons were not represented by counsel and no bail was granted to the accused, while the matter was adjourned for 28th March, 2023.