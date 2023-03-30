30-year-old behind bars for allegedly stealing tricycle

By Jeneba A Conteh

Thirty-year-old Mohamed Momoh Lahai, made his first appearance before Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra of the Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown

He was before the court for fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, on Thursday, 9th March,2023,at Tree Planting,in Freetown, fraudulently converted to his own use or benefit certain property-one tricycle with registration number ATU 245 Tarod valued nine hundred and fifty Leones (Le950), entrusted to him by Baba Galit Brima for the purpose of safe keeping.

The charge was read and explained to the accused person and no plea was taken.

The prosecutor, Inspector Musu Edna Kpulun, informed the Bench that her witness was absent and sought for a short adjournment date.

The accused person was unrepresented by legal representative.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Gogra refused bail and sent the accused person to the Male Correctional Centre in Freetown and adjourned the matter to the 31st March 2023 for further hearing.