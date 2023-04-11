Two arrested over missing FBC lecturer

By Alfred Koroma

Police have arrested two suspects through a covert operation following the missing of Fourah Bay College (FBC) lecturer about a month ago.

Kabba Santigie Bangura, Lecturer at the Geography Department FBC, went missing on the 6th of March and has not been seen since then, compelling family members to report the matter at CID Headquarters in Freetown.

Before he went missing, Police investigation reveals Mr. Bangura repeatedly spoke on phone with one Abu Fullah in Songo Village and Saidu Sesay who also resides at Main Motor Road in Lumpa, Waterloo. Both suspects have been arrested, but police did not disclose the content of their conversation with the missing lecturer.

Through the telephone number of Kabba Santigie Bangura, Police Cyber unit in Waterloo traced the contact of the people that last communicated with the lecturer before he went missing. Police discovered the lecturer communicated with Abu Fullah and Saidu Sesay, ASP Alie Jalloh, media officer for the Waterloo Police Division said in an interview with the state media, SLBC.