3 on remand for allegedly cultivating cannabis sativa

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Samba Momoh and two others made an appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of the Pademba Road Magistrates’ Court N01 and they were remanded to the Male Correctional at Pademba Road in Freetown.

The accused persons were standing trial on a count charge to wit cultivating cannabis sativa without lawful authority contrary to section 7(a) of the national drugs control act of 2008 of Sierra Leone.

The charge sheet was read out to the accused persons by the court registrar and they pleaded not guilty to the offence put against them.

It was alleged that on an unknown date between 1st December and 16th February 2023 at Waterloo village, the accused persons cultivated a prohibited drugs to wit cannabis sativa weighing 1,367.5 kilograms without lawful authority.

The court was not able to make progress on the case due to the absence of prosecution witness and the state prosecutor sought for a short date for the witness to be brought on the next adjourned date.

The matter was adjourned to 11th of April 2023 for further hearing.