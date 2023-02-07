Three accused put on bail for alleged fraud

By Mohamed J Kargbo

On February 6th, 2023 at the Magistrates’ Court No2,Pademba Road in Freetown, Mark Ngeba granted bail to Desmond English, Samuel Siverlee and Komba John Bull, who were on remand at the Male Correctional center at Pademba and the third accused whom was on bail should be bail again.

The three accused were standing trial on two count charges of conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretense, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The indictment was read out to them by the court registrar and they pleaded not guilty to the allegations put to them.

Police alleged that on February 4th, 2022, at Charlottes Street in Freetown, the three accused defrauded one Augustine Eya Boima the sum of fifty six thousand new Leones ( NLE 56,000) on the pretext that they had a piece of land to sell.

The prosecuting counsel asked for a date for her to prepare for the case, while the defense counsel made an application for bail to be grated to his clients.

The magistrate put them on four thousand new Leones (4,000) and two sureties who must be residents in the Western Area of Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to the 21 February 2023 for further hearings.