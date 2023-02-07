Accused in court for sharing Adebayor’s  audios

By Mohamed J Kargbo

34-year-old Alimamy N’jai Sesay made another appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of Court No1 at Pademba Road in Freetown.

The accused is standing trial on five count indictments.

Police alleged that on July 1st,2022, in Freetown, the accused was arrested for sending hatred messages and inciting audios through social media platforms-WhatsApp and Facebook, created by Abdul Will Kamara alias Adebayor, against the Government of Sierra Leone, to provoke the citizens of Sierra Leone to commit breach of the peace.

Edwin Lisa, the witness who is a cyber analyst, said that he extracted audios of inciting messages and hate speeches from a Tecno Pouvior Air belonging to the accused.

He said he placed the audios in a pen drive which was tendered in to form part of the court’s record.

He alleged that the audios were shared to social media platforms by the accused and that the accused is one of the admins of a WhatsApp group owned by Adebayor.

The state prosecution declared case closed and the accused was remanded in custody at the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road.

The matter was adjourned to the 9 February 2023 for further hearings.