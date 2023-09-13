Teacher sentenced 10 years for penetrating a minor

By Blessing C Cole

27-year-Osman D Kamara, a teacher, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at the Male Correctional Centre for sexual penetration.

The sentencing was handed down by Justice Samuel O Taylor of the Freetown High Court No.7.

The convict was standing trial on a count charge to wit sexual penetration contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that the convict on the 20thDecember,2019, and at a place unknown in Freetown, sexually penetrated an 8 year-old girl.

The victim testified in court saying that, on the day of the incident her grandmother, who she stays with, was not at home, but left her in the care of a neighbour.

She also said that she was playing when the convict called her and asked her to buy top up.

She testified that the convict asked her to return the remaining money, adding that when she returned the convict grabbed and dragged her in his room and sexually penetrated her.

The prosecuting counsel brought in the grandmother of the victim to testify in court.

The grandmother explained after she returned home in the evening, she was bathing the girl when she realised that something was wrong with her.

She said the girl told her how she was sexually penetrated.

She said they went to the police and made statement and the convict was arrested.