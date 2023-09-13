Sexual perpetrator jailed 10 years

By Blessing C Cole

37-year-old Ibrahim Rogers made another appearance before Justice Samuel O Taylor of the Sexual Model Court No.7 and he was sentenced 10 years for sexually penetrating a child.

The accused person was standing trial on a count charge to wit sexual penetration contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that the convict on the 17 March, 2020, in a place unknown in Freetown, sexually penetrated an 11-year-old minor

The victim testified in court that the convict went with her to do his business on that above mentioned date and at around 7pm the convict took her in an empty compound and sexually penetrated her.

She further testified that while they were on the process someone saw the accused and arrested him.

Pw1 Detective 10942 Kamara I, said that he was on duty when the convict was arrested and brought in by someone.

He also said that when the victim was examined the result showed that the girl was sexually penetrated.

The defense lawyer made plea mitigation on behalf of his client, saying that due to the time the accused had spent in detention, he had learnt his lessons and that he was a changed man now.