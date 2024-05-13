Skye Bank driver testifies in Bola Nicol’s manslaughter trial

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

In the ongoing manslaughter trial of Ikubolaje Nicol, a former Manager at Skye Bank, Maada Bundeh, a driver at the same bank, appeared as the third prosecution witness before Justice Momoh Jah Steven.

Nicol stands accused of unlawfully killing Sinnah Kai Kargbo, his girlfriend and former employee of Skye Bank in Freetown.

In his testimony, Bundeh recounted events from October 16th, 2022, when Nicol instructed him to meet at Shuman Hospital due to an emergency involving Sinnah Kai Kargbo.

Bundeh abandoned his plans for church and rushed to the hospital, only to find out that Kargbo had already been taken to the vehicle as the hospital lacked a mortuary.

Following Nicol’s instructions, Bundeh transported Kargbo’s remains to Colombia Davies mortuary home, where he was asked to fill out paperwork with Nicol’s name as the one who brought the deceased to the mortuary. However, upon arrival, Kargbo’s family members disputed Nicol’s account, leading to a heated argument and eventually Nicol’s arrest by the police.

Bundeh revealed details of his relationship with both Nicol and Kargbo, including conversations he had with Kargbo about her health and medical advice she had received.

During cross-examination by lead Defense Counsel Roland Wright, Bundeh disclosed further details about his interactions with Kargbo, including messages she sent him regarding her health, which he later shared with the police.

The prosecution, represented by State Prosecutor Aruna Jalloh, adjourned the trial to May 7th, 2024, for further proceedings.