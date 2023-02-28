Sexual penetration: Convict gets 10 years imprisonment

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Alhaji Momoh-Jah Stevens has sentenced Abu Bakarr Sannoh aged 29-year to 10 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually penetrating a 13-year-old pupil.

Sannoh was before the court on a two counts indictment of Sexual Penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act 2012, Act No. 12 of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 (a) (ii) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019, Act No. 8 of 2019.

State Prosecutor, Musa Pious Sesay, had alleged that the accused on the 12th June, 2021 in Freetown, in the Western Area of the country engaged in an act of Sexual Penetration with a child.

The convict denied the allegation upon his arraignment and the State Prosecutor Musa Pious Sesay led in evidence a number of witnesses including the victim in support of his case.

In her evidence, the school going girl admitted knowing the accused as her neighbour and recalled that on a date between the 12th June, 2021, the accused entered her room, removed her clothes and penetrated her virgina.

She told the court that she refused to tell anyone about what happened between her and the accused person.

Justice Stevens said the accused made a denial statement in his defence, but that there was an eyewitness who saw the accused lying atop the victim struggling with her.

Justice Stevens said the second prosecution witness upon information received made calls and the police arrested the accused at the house where they were residents.

He said at the close of the Prosecution’s case, the accused relied on his statement to the police.

“I hold that the accused is guilty on both counts as was laid down by lord Sankey in Wilmington vs director of public prosecutions.”