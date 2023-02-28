Accused in court for beating up female military personnel

By Mohamed J.Kargbo

Eric McCarthy, who is on bail, made another appearance before Magistrate Isata Tucker at the Pademba Road Court No2 in Freetown.

The accused is standing trial on three count charges of wounding wit intent, wounding and assault, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that on January 6, 2023, at Liverpool Street in Freetown, the accused assaulted and wounded one Isata Mansaray, a military personnel and caused bodily harm.

Police Officer, Hawa Bah, led the prosecution and brought in another witness in court to testify in respect of the case.

The witness, Fudia Sesay, who is a trader plying her trade along Liverpool Street said she knew the accused and the complainant and that they both used to buy stuffs from her shop.

She recalled on the above mentioned date when she and the complainant were sitting together nearby her stall.

She said the accused who she used to his nickname ‘Happiness’ arrived to buy some candy and biscuit and that the complainant saw the accused putting on military cap for which she interrogated him to ascertain whether he was a military officer.

She said the accused replied saying ‘don’t ask me’, adding that the complainant took the cap from him and put it inside her bra.

She said the accused placed his hand into the complainant’s bra and took out the cap.

The witness narrated that fighting erupted between the two of them and that she called for help.

She said she later took the complainant inside her shop while the accused was standing outside.

She said the complainant left to report the matter to the police and that as the complainant was going the accused grabbed her hair and hit her three times on her left eye.

She said the complainant started bleeding and that they took her to the hospital while they took the accused to the Central Police Station where they obtained statement from her (the witness)..

The matter was adjourned to March 10, 2023 for further hearing.