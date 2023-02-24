ReNIP delegates’ convention: Beresford Williams re-elected as flagbearer

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the membership of the Republic National Independent Party (ReNIP) has over the weekend at their three-day National Delegates’ Conference in Bo City, re-elected Beresford Victor Williams as their Chairman and Leader and flagbearer for the 24th June election.

The conference brought together representatives of the Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC) All Political Party Association (APPA) and ReNIP party membership including executives from all parts of the country.

In his statement after his nomination and approval as the Chairman and leader of the party, Dr. Beresford Victor Williams victoriously expressed thanks and appreciation to his party membership for reposing another confidence and power in him to represent the party at national level and serve as flagbearer in the 2023 general elections.

He said his position is an interpretation of the fact that through his party, he is quite fit to positively change the narrative of Sierra Leone.

Dr. Williams stated that with his leadership calibre, he is ready and poised to bring back Sierra Leone on the night trajectory through key interventions and implementation of fruitful policies for the development of the country.

He said his party shall introduce the hybrid economic system, which will aim at even distribution of the county wealth across all regions with no preference to any tribe, ethnic group, region or political party.

He promised that he will tackle price control, hybrid economy, job opportunities, water and electricity and justice for all.

He added that access to water, sanitation and hygiene, improving the national drive for gender equality and food security are strategic on ReNIP’s national governance agenda.

“Weak infrastructure in the areas of roads and electricity, coupled with hiking transportation costs are among barriers to trade limiting economic growth, which I will handle as president,” he said.

Williams said the next ReNIP manifesto devises means to explore and exploits opportunities for sustainable development involving a more or less equal focus on two different economic styles.

ReNIP flagbearer further said he has been able to convince party members that a hybrid economy that is based primarily on a mix of business and government to be run by less corrupt officials and development oriented citizens is essential to economic prosperity in Sierra Leone.

He concluded that his party was the last political party that the PPRC gave clearance to contest the 2018 elections.

The Chairman and Leader said he will continue to convince Sierra Leoneans that the party is a democratic socialist party that welcomes citizens to join them, and have their say to influence national policies for the good of all including unborn generations.

“I want to assure Sierra Leoneans that if elected as President of this country I will change the political narrative in this country by doing the things which are important to the people like increase the minimum wage from six hundred new Leones to one million, five hundred new Leones, upgrade the healthcare system, improve agricultural system for the people to have food on the table, among others,”he promised.

On his own part, the Chairman of All Political Party Youth Association Southern Region, Mustapha Brima Sannoh, extended immeasurable thanks and appreciation to the ReNIP party for its adherence to the cognition of youths and their importance to the party’s achievement and progress.

He implored the leadership of the party to empower the youths through appointment to various national positions and provide a platform where youths will be given the opportunity to contribute to the development of the party and the country in general.

Mustapha Brima implored the youths to be wise enough and deviate from any form of political violence during and after the June 24th 2023 general elections in the country, he added that APPA would continue to seek the interest of all youths various political parties in the country.

He furthered said they would also proceed in creating the platforms where youth can contribute to national development.

The National Secretary General of All Political Party Association, Ibrahim Sorie Sesay expressed elation by the display of sense of unity during the conference, and therefore stated that as association they have the mandate to organise dialogue among political parties on issues bordering national interest, development and peace.

He disclosed that ReNIP had been active in the association with its positive contribution in promoting unity, peace and cohesion among political parties across the country. He said APPA has no doubt in the leadership of ReNIP as their proactive movement are relies of their desire to gain state house.

The Director of Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC) southern region, Joseph Elongima Mbawa, extended thanks to ReNIP party and its leadership for the democratic conduct of the national delegate conference.

He said ReNIP had fulfilled one of the mandates of the commission to ensure that internal democracy prevails among political parties in their lower level and national elections.

He mentioned that he was impressed with the peaceful and remarkable behaviour of the youths who have been used previously as tools to cause chaos and confusion.

He however, informed that the commission’s hands are always opened to embrace complaints from aggrieved members of any political party over any inappropriate conduct of party election.

He stated that the commission has the mandate to address such reported issues as a redress mechanism for peaceful coexistence between political parties and their members.