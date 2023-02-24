Sheik Mohamed Kamara alias Jagaban, a good political leader and the best to steer with Dr. Samura Kamara

BY: Mohamed Abdul Mansaray, From Blama

Sheik Mohamed Kamara Alias Jagaban’s Political Leadership Sierra Leone is brimming with ambitious political leaders, but sadly very few matchups to the traits of good leadership.

In fact, many political leaders appear to be severely lacking in some of the most essential qualities of a good leader, such as integrity and accountability.

It’s no coincidence that the word “politician” has many negative connotations. But experience tells us that there is only a handful that comes near to the principles of leadership and shows strong indicators of a successful political leader.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara is the kind of leader with stainless political and no political records in Sierra Leone.

Political leaders are vital – they determine the allocation of power and money through governmental policies, establish partnerships with other stakeholders, and make decisions that can have a major effect on a nation’s well-being and its citizens. Political leadership requires a leader to focus on a country’s long-term betterment, above and beyond any short-term personal gains.

Strong political leadership requires a mixture of charm and honesty, and the capacity to evaluate a circumstance and make a judgment based on what will be better for the majority.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara for running mate of the All People’s Congress party and next vice president will resuscitate the country’s economy from bad to good, with an accountability and transparency governance system.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara Political Leadership Skills With good political leadership skills, Sheik Mohamed Kamara will prove to be a successful leader who can easily distinguish between success and failure.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara can be a successful leader; he has a visionary dream and understands how to turn his visions into success stories in Sierra Leone. Let’s look at some of the skills acquired by Sheik Mohamed Kamara.

Above all, leadership in a democratic system that needs statesmanship – as compared to just becoming a ‘politician’ – which implies possessing the honesty and ability to stand up for what is fair, here are some of his “sheik Mohamed Kamara” leadership skills 1. Sheik Mohamed Kamara is a Good communicator.

Until you communicate your vision clearly to your team and tell them the strategy to accomplish the goal, you’ll find it very difficult to get the results you want.

To put it simply, Sheik Mohamed Kamara can effectively communicate his message to the people of this nation, as a good leader. Words can get people motivated and make them do the unimaginable. If you are making effective use of them, you can also achieve better results.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara Has Honesty And Integrity Honesty and Integrity are two main elements that make for a strong leader.

How do you demand integrity from your supporters if you neglect such qualities? Sheik Mohamed Kamara excel because he hold to his basic principles and convictions, and that won’t be possible without ethics.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara Is A Good Decision Maker A leader should be capable of making the right decision at the right time. Sheik Mohamed Kamara takes actions that have a huge effect on people.

As a good leader, he “Sheik Mohamed Kamara” think long and hard before taking a decision but stand by it once the decision is made. 4. Sheik Mohamed Kamara Have Inspired Others Perhaps the toughest thing a leader to do is to convince people to follow them.

This will only be done by providing a clear example and encouraging your followers. We look up to them when the going gets tough and see how they. As a leader, react to shortcomings.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara thinks optimistically, and his positive attitudes should be evident from our actions. Sheik Mohamed Kamara always keeps cool under strain and retains a degree of encouragement.

He excel in inspiring his people/followers, he will comfortably resolve every obstacle now and in the future.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara Is a Man with a vision and purpose Sheik Mohamed Kamara is an Influential leader with intent and vision.

Not only can he imagine the future, but he also expresses his dreams with his supporters. If his fans could see the larger picture, they could understand where they are headed.

As a strong leader he discusses why they are going towards the path that they are heading and reveals the approach and course of action to accomplish the purpose.

Sheik Mohamed Kamara can make a better running mate for the All Peoples Congress party to win the June 24th Presidential Election, and to restore our democracy and good governance system in Sierra Leone, also he will be able to take severe actions in the interest of the country.