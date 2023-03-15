President Bio admonishes North West Region ECSL Commissioner

By Ishmael Dumbuya

President Julius Maada Bio has called on the new commissioner for the Northwest region, Albert Samba Kanu to exercise fairness and transparency in the next election slated for June this year.

Administering the oath of office for the new commissioner, Northwest, President Bio explained that Northwest Region never had a commissioner and as a result that’s why he was appealing to the newly appointed commissioner to be disinterested and fair in the conduct of the upcoming elections in that region, and to ensure that the elections be transparent and fair.

President Bio went on to state that the conduct of a fair and transparent elections hinges on the professionalism of the commissioners’.

“A country cannot be truly democratic until its citizens have the opportunity to choose their representatives through elections that are free and fair. Critical development efforts cannot succeed without a legitimate and democratically elected government that is responsive and accountable to its citizens,” he stated.

In his own statement, the newly appointed Commissioner Northwest, Albert Samba Kanu applauded and appreciated President Bio for appointing him to serve, noting that he will do all he could to ensure that there is a credible and unbiased conduct of elections in that part of the country. The Northwest region comprise of Port Loko, Karene etc.


