$400 million to be invested in poultry farming

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Minister of Agriculture, Abubakarr Karim has disclosed in an interview with Radio Democracy 98.1 Gud Morning Salon programme that development partners have agreed to invest the sum of $400 million in order to boost poultry production in Sierra Leone.

According to the minister the importance of poultry production cannot be overemphasized as it provides humans withcompanionship, food and fiber in the form of eggs, meat and feathers. Many people love to raise and show chickens and other poultry species at fairs and other poultry shows. Others just love to raise them for backyard pets and for fresh eggs every day. Poultry production is significant for Sierra Leoneans as it leads to commercial viability in the country.

Globally, poultry production provides high-quality, affordable animal protein, a high chance for investment, job opportunities, and a source of income for smallholders worldwide. The minister furthered that Poultry farming is a significant source of revenue generation for small farmers in the country.

Poultry production improves the standard of living as well as the provision of jobs for people living in the farming area.

Minister Karim rounded off by highlighting that Poultry farming provides a high yield, much capital is not required to become a poultry farmer, the minister added. Lots of spaces are not required to begin poultry farming and Poultry farming might be immediately lucrative.