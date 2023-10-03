PFSL writes Social Welfare Minister

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone (PFSL) has written a letter to the Minister of Social Welfare, Melrose Kaminty bringing to her attention several incidences of sacrilege, desecration, thuggery, trespass, attempted arson, malicious damage of properties, and physical violence.

According to the letter dated 27th September 2023 and signed by the PFSL President, the said attack involving one of their Member Churches in Kissy, Freetown, The Gateway Evangelical Church situated at the back of Hotel 5/10 occurred on Sunday, the 24th of September, 2023.

The letter described the incidents as a grave concern to the Church of God and the Body of Christ in Sierra Leone.

“Firstly, because we have suffered a number of skirmishes over the years and, secondly, they pose great threats to the peace and security of our Nation, Sierra Leone,” he said.

PFSL stated that a certain individual, identified as Alpha Bangura, who has a dispute with the Church, in relation to a piece of land adjacent to the edifice, led some thugs to the premises and caused severe damage to the church properties and equipment worth millions of Leones. They also caused bodily harm and hurt, poured petrol in the premises, burnt tyres in an attempt to burn down The Church and attempted to burn an Amputee Member of the Church (who had to jump out of his chair on one leg into the building when once fuel was poured around his chair).

The incident sent other Church members who were around desperately climbing over the fence into the compound of the neighboring Hotel 5/10. Some of these thugs were reported to be holding cutlasses and wearing military fatigues.

“Above all of these, our Holy and most Sacred book, the Holy Bible, was partially burnt, torn and used to litter the Church from within the compound right on to a path way leading to the Edifice. A little girl who was using the bathroom was attacked and her beads around her waist were cut in what looked like an evil plan to violate her,” the letter stated.

He further stated that the main perpetrator (Alpha Bangura), proceeded to threaten that they would burn down the residence of the Pastor of the Church.

“This is definitely life-threatening for Apostle Amos Lelleh and his family. Shortly after all these incidents, a cross section of our National Executive Committee and other Pastors went to the scene and had firsthand assessment of the damage done during our fact-finding mission on Monday, 25th September, 2023. Honourable Minister, Ma, whenever the Holy Bible is set on fire and torn apart, it is obviously of great concern and this has a great propensity to cause religious unrest in the Nation. Interestingly, Mr. Alpha Bangura has boastfully said he wants to see that happen and he holds no regrets.”

PFSL emphasized that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone will not renege in its commitment to serve as an umbrella Body for Pentecostals throughout Sierra Leone. “We therefore, Hon. Ma, respectfully call on your Ministry, and all other related Ministries and Agencies, to ensure that justice is done in this instance and the perpetrators face the full force of the Law. We must have our freedom, respect, and full right of worship, as is enshrined in the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone. Please accept the assurance of our kindest consideration!”.