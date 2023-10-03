Convict jailed 8 months for stealing at WAEC

By Blessing C. Cole

Twenty-three-year-old, Abu Bakar Sesay, has been sentenced to 8 months imprisonment by Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra of the Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown for stealing chairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The convict was before the court on one count of larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, on Thursday, 10th August,2023, at the West African Examinations Council, A.J Momoh Street, Tower Hill in Freetown, the convict stole six metal chairs valued one thousand, nine hundred and twenty Leones (Le 1, 920).

When the charge was read and explained to the accused person, he pleaded guilty to the offense and he was immediately convicted by Magistrate Gogra.

However, before the convict was sentenced, Police Constable 17220 Joel B Sannoh led his prosecution witness, DPC 17030 Koroma M.S attached to the Exhibit Office, Central Police Station.

He said some of his duties are to register exhibit of matters that have been investigated and charged to court and to tender them when required to do so.

He recalled on the 12th, August, 2023, when he was on duty at the said station, DPC 18627 S Chatty handed over to him six old metal chairs, which were registered in the court exhibit book against serial number 85/2023.

He said since then, the chairs had been in custody of the police.

The said exhibits were produced and tendered in court to form part of the court records.

Meanwhile, the convict was unpresented and he pleaded with the court to temper him justice with mercy.