Persistent power outage impedes parliamentary sittings

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Since the resumption of Parliament on January 10th ,2023, there has been persistent power outage, especially when important issues concerning Sierra Leoneans are being discussed.

During the debate on the Sierra Leone Nursing and Midwifery Council Bill 2023, there was a complete power outage which prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass C. Bundu, to stand the House down till the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) restores power.

According to the Speaker, they could not continue the debate due to the power outage in the chamber and that he was told that there was no fuel to put on the reserved generator for them to proceed with the debate.

He said they will continue the session once EDSA restores power.

Earlier, he said the bill needs to be debated and concluded on the basis that it was not controversial and that consultations have been made as stated by the Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation.