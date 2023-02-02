John Kamara completes Aigaleo FC Athens move

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone midfielder, John Kamara, has joined Greek Super League 2 side, Aigaleo FC Athens on a short-term deal, keeping him at the club until the end of the current season.

According to www.mikriliga.com, the 34 was highly welcomed into the Aigaleo FC folds.

“PAE AEGALEO 1931 is pleased to announce the start of its partnership with the footballer John Bankole Kamara from Sierra Leone. We welcome John Bankole Kamara to the Egaleo family and wish him health and success in the continuation of the championship,” the signing conformation reads.

Kamara last played for Romania side FC Politehnica Iași, a d his move to Greek football is seen as a return home having known by Greek sports fans, as he has played successfully for Apollon Smyrnis and Lamia.

In August 2012, Kamara was acquired by Apollon Smyrnis with whom he had 34 appearances in the Football League and celebrated promotion to the top division, while also entering the transfer “target” of the “big” Greek football. In the Superleague, Bankole played in 13 games with the “Light Brigade”, while in the summer of 2014 he wore the jersey of Lamia with which he participated in the Football League championship. In August 2015, Kamara agreed with Aris, even going to Thessaloniki, however, the stay of the “yellow and black” in the C National changed the facts by canceling his transfer.

Kamara during his career has also played for Tadamon Sour (Lebanon), Riga FC (Latvia), Kaysar (Kazakhstan), Keshla and Shamakhi (Azerbaijan).