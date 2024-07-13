SWASAL unveils Golden Jubilee logo, celebrates World Sports Journalists Day

The Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL) on Friday launched the official logo for its 50th-anniversary celebration, scheduled for August 2024 and also celebrated this year’s World Sports Journalists Day today.

In a brief statement, the President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, applauded former Secretary General Dr Victor Massaquoi for his staunch support of journalism-related activities.

The SLAJ President expressed his joy in celebrating SWASAL’s 50th anniversary, adding that this milestone is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of sports journalists.

He said sports journalists should use this moment to reflect on their achievements and look forward to where the Association will be heading in the next couple of years.

The SLAJ President who himself is a member of SWASAL paid homage to past presidents, executives, and founding members, calling on SWASAL to continue the promotion of diverse sports and support for sports administrators.

In his statement, former SWASAL President Mohamed Fajah Barrie gave a historical perspective of the Association and its past administration citing key founding figures such as Gipo Felix George, Babatunde Roland-May, Foday Kandeh, Samuel John, Daniel Olfied, and Roland Malama-Thomas, who contributed immensely to the profession.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the current executive to address the issue of maintaining independence and unity, particularly with the upcoming Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) elections,” Fajah Barrie said.

SWASAL President Sahr Morris Jr. starts by appreciating sports journalists’ for their efforts in disseminating sports news.

He lauded the extensive coverage of the Sierra Leone Premier League and recognized Bo Rangers for their third consecutive league win.

The SWASAL President also praised Musa Tombo Kamara for his golden boot success with three different clubs, Mogbewmo Queens for their recent successes, and other achievements attained by various sporting disciplines.

He strongly talked about the need for ethical journalism and stated that any member attempting to involve SWASAL in SLFA politics would face strict measures.

Dr. Victor Massaquoi, delivered the keynote address, celebrating the global importance of the day for journalists.

He called for unity and professionalism, urging members to produce quality work and continuously learn.

Dr. Massaquoi applauded the executive for increasing female participation in the association, noting that over 15 women were recruited during his tenure.

The NOC/CGA President, Prince Sualley also applauded sports journalists and SWASAL for their work in promoting sports and sports journalism in Sierra Leone.

President of Sierra Leone Volleyball and Sierra Leone Aquatic Association– Ahmed Khanou and Mohamed Turay respectively, former Presidents of SWASAL Mohamed Fajah Barrie and Frank Magnus Cole all unveiled the new logo.