Former Leone Stars striker reacts to CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 draw

Former Leone Stars and Germinal Beerschot striker, Paul Kpaka believes with early preparation, the Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars, can make a return to the African Cup of Nations in Morocco 2025.

The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, qualifiers was held in Johannesburg last Thursday and Sierra Leone was grouped against defending champions Cote d’Ivoire Zambia and Chad in Group G.

According to the former Leone Stars forward, the draw is a favourable one for Sierra Leon.

“Except reigning champions Ivory Coast, I think quality-wise, we can compete with the other three nations. Qualification is achievable if we start preparing now. A favourable draw.”

The qualifiers will start in September 2024 and end in November 2024.

The first and runners-up in the eleven (11) groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, will gain qualification to the competition.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest sporting event in Africa and the next championship will be held from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia

Group B: Morocco, Gabon,Central Africa Republic, Lesotho

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana

Group D: Nigeria, Benin Libya, Rwanda

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia

Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger

Group G: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad

Group H: DR Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia

Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan

Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi