Meet SLPA’s new General Manager

Although there has been mixed feelings in the corridors of power for recent appointments made by President Julius Maada Bio, especially around experience for some of those appointees, there is one person in whom we have no doubts surrounding his appointment. Amongst many others is the young and dynamic General Manager of the Sierra Leone Port Authority, Yankuba Askia Bio commonly known amongst his peers and close associates as “Jada”.

The appointment of the Logistics and Maritime Specialist was largely welcomed by almost every operator and service provider at the Port and associate agencies across the Country, not to mention the large applauds and cheers from the many party faithfuls, young men and women he has provided opportunities for over the years.

Coming with over 15 years of Logistics and Port operation experiences, His first job at Sierra Leone Brewery as Sales Supervisor did not only introduce him to professional work ethics but allowed him to learn the art of hard-work dedication, sense of responsibility and performance.

When it comes to Logistics, movement of cargo by Air, Land and Sea of not only delicate consignments but equipment worth millions of dollars, Yankuba has lots of that.

He was also Logistics Supervisor at Bollore Africa Logistics which was subcontracted by one of the largest mining companies then, London Mining. There, with over 100 staff under his supervision, he catered to the procurements and logistics departments which were very integral to the general mining operation of the company. At London mining, he earned respects amongst his peers and colleagues as one of the most dedicated and professional staff that contributed to the development of so many individuals professionally and personally. He was a key member of staff and amongst the bright Sierra Leoneans prepared to take over leadership in the company when the deadly Ebola outbreak forced the company to shutdown.

In the last five years before his recent appointment, Yankuba was the Deputy General Manager at the Sierra Leone Port Authority where he played a pivotal and very active role in ensuring the transformation that were achieved during this tenure.

Prior to his appointment by His Excellency Julius Maada Bio to join the Sierra Leone Port Authority in 2018. Yankuba, was the Country Purchasing Manager at BOLLORE AFRICA LOGISTICS one of the largest Port Operators managing portfolio of port operations across West Africa. Working from the company Headquarters in France and regional offices in the subregion. He grew from being

-: Team Leader at UNICEF

-: Logistics Superintendent – Bollore Africa Logistics Marampa Mines)

-: Country Procurement Director – Bollore

-: Deputy General Manager SLPA

and now

-:General Manager SLPA

With an undergraduate degree in Linguistics/Literature from Njala University and Post Graduate Masters in Public Administration coupled with several professional qualifications including CIPS – Chartered institute of Procurement and Supply – contributes greatly to his technical and professional competencies needed to provide leadership at the Sierra Leone Ports Authority.

When asked about his all-important new role as the New Director General he said “I want to first of all thank His Excellency President Bio for the confidence bestowed upon me in appointing me as head of this very important agency. The Port is the gateway to our economy, His Excellency’s determination to grow the economy through his Big Five Agenda cannot be over emphasized. The Port wil play a big role in that drive, It is therefore my desire to ensure that the Authority responds professionally to reduce turnaround time, provide the necessary security and increase customers confidence” he concludes.