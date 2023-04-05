Maternal deaths has significantly reduced in Sierra Leone -Health Minister

The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby has said maternal deaths has significantly reduced in Sierra Leone by over 70%

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby, congratulated his Deputy Mrs. Princess Dugba for her steadfast commitment to maternal health.

He also acknowledged the sacrifice and commitment of doctors, nurses, mid-wives, health development partners and everyone, who have in their respective positions, contributed to reaching that milestone.

He announced a new target of achieving ZERO preventable death by 2030 and challenged the health workforce and partners to still keep their feet on the gas in accomplishing that target.

The Ministry of Health of Health Sanitation remains vigilant, steadfast and dedicated to saving the lives of millions of our women and children. This includes tackling teenage pregnancy, strengthening primary health care and referral systems, construction/rehabilitation of secondary and tertiary health facilities and generating accurate and timely data.

He said over the years MoHs, garnered renewed dedication towards combating maternal mortality in the country and has worked collaboratively to do so.

He added that Sierra Leone was considered as the worst place for a mother to give birth, adding that according to a Borgen Project Report an international advocacy institution in February 2022, around 1 in every 17 pregnancies end in the death of a mother in Sierra Leone.

He said with support from health development partners, the country has succeeded in reshaping the narrative by significantly reducing maternal mortality from 717 per 100,000 deaths (DHS 2019) to 443 live births, according to United Nations and World Bank Group estimates.

He continued that MoHs, has assembled health workers and development partners, media and civil society organizations to an appreciation meeting at Sierra Bay Hotel, Freetown to discuss more in roads to the project of reducing mortality death

The purpose of the maternal mortality reduction meeting was to remind stakeholders in health to recommit efforts towards reducing the numbers

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sartie Kenneh, who chaired the meeting, noted that despite the previously grim picture, there is now evidence that the country can make significant gains in reducing maternal deaths, in few years to come.