Labourer sentenced to six months imprisonment for larceny

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Monfred Sesay of the High Court No.1 in Freetown has sentenced Abu-Bakarr Sankoh, a labourer to six months imprisonment at the Pademba Road Prison.

The convict made his appearance before the court on two count charges of conspiracy to commit larceny, among others.

The convict pleaded guilty on all count charges read and explained to him by the court registrar.

According to the particulars of offence, the convict on 27th May 2022, in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny.

In her submission, prosecutor Lawyer D. Sawyer, told the court that the convict at Ferry Terminal, Kissy, with another unknown person while the complainant was a passenger on board the ferry.

She told the court that the convict together with his troops assisted the complainant with his luggage, adding that in that process the convict unzipped the luggage of the victim and stole one Infinix Hot 10 mobile phone valued two million, five hundred thousand Leones (Le 2,500,000) and one I-Phone 8plus mobile phone valued eight million five hundred thousand Leones (8,500,000), all to the total value of eleven million (Le 11,000,000), property of Mustapha Sesay.

She told the court that a lady at the ferry terminal later identified him and he was arrested.

Before he was convicted, Abu-Bakarr Sankoh, pleaded with the judge, saying he had no one in Freetown and that he was a labourer at Ferry Junction and pleaded with the judge to temper mercy upon him.

Lawyer I. Bangura representing the convict pleaded to the judge for mercy, saying that the convict was a young man and a first time offender.