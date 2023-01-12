Korea Paralympics Committee boosts Sierra Leone with para equipment 

By Sahr Morris Jnr

South Korean Paralympics Committee as part of their support towards the development of sports in Africa has donated Bossia Balls for the Blind and Wheelchairs for Archery Para athletes in Sierra Leone.

The equipment which was relieved by the President of the National Paralympics Committee of Sierra Leone (NPC-SLE), Unisa Deen Kargbo and his Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Thullah was later presented to the National Olympics Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) at their 23 Howe Street office, in Freetown.

The NPC-SLE president, Unisa Deen-Kargbo who also doubles as the NOC-SLE treasure said the equipment donated is part of the Korean Para Committee’s support towards Para Sports in Africa.

“On behalf of the NPC-Sierra Leone, I would like to present this equipment to the President of the NOC-SLE and the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA), Prince Sualley, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Nyande.

“The Korean Paralympics Committee want to see us grow and they want to see how they can continue to assist the NPC-Sierra Leone so I present this equipment which was sent 100% clearance paid for by the Republic of South Korea Paralympics Committee,” he said.

The NOC and CGA-Sierra Leone CEO, Joseph Nyande expressed thanks and appreciation for such a wonderful gesture by the Korean Paralympics Committee.

“Thank you, we appreciate their effort and we will relay this to the executive body also we will get onto the Paralympics Body of Korea so that they will know that we appreciate their effort and we will continue to work with them for the development of Paralympics in Sierra Leone,” he stated.

The newly elected NOC/CGA-SLE President, Prince Sualley said they welcome the development and are grateful that the Koreans can think of Sierra Leone especially knowing the challenge and constrained face in the area of such equipment.

He said: “We know it’s much needed in our country especially when we are challenged. Thanks to the Korean Paralympics Committee for this gesture hopefully you guys can implement and give it to the people who needed it so that sports can develop in our Country.