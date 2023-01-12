Kei Kamara seeks transfer away from CF Montréal

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Former Sierra Leone forward, Kei Kamara is seeking a move away from CF Montreal after the striker on Wednesday posted that he wanted to leave the organization since he demanded a transaction from the club’s management.

The 38-year-old who is the third all-time leading scorer in MLS history made his intention known on his Twitter account.

He tweet: “For once, I threw all my eggs in one basket telling my family I found a place we can call home, finish my playing career and possibly more, but looks like it was just a dream. “Mentally it has been a difficult offseason, but I have no regrets about being a part of such a wonderful group in 2022.”

Kei Kamara missed the start of the team’s training camp at the Olympic Stadium on Monday and his absence raised some eyebrows. Chief instructor Hernan Losada said the veteran was going to land in town “in the next few days,” but that’s not the case.

The veteran forward has 139 goals in 391 regular-season matches and was Montréal’s second-leading scorer in 2022 with nine goals and seven assists.

The 38-year-old joined Montréal last February as a free agent, and then his contract option for 2023 was exercised.