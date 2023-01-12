Three accused on remand for alleged theft

By Mohamed J. Kargbo

At the Magistrate Court N0.2 on Pademba Road in Freetown, Magistrate Isatu Tucker remanded Abubakkar Bangura and others to the Male Correctional Centre for alleged theft.

Police had alleged that, on December 1st, 2022, at Regent, Carlton Road in Freetown the second and the third accused climbed the fence of one Seiku Bangura and stole a generator worth 35milion in his compound and hid it at the residence of the first accused.

The accused persons are standing trial on two count charges of conspiracy and larceny contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone and police Inspector 1489 Brima Dumbuya prosecuting the case brought in a witness to testify in court.

The witness, Seiku Bangura, who is the complainant in the matter said he knew the second and third accused and that he used to see them around the vicinity.

He said he came to know the first accused in respect of the stolen generator.

He recalls on the above said date that the first and second accused jumped through his fence an allegedly stole his generator, adding that when he found out that the generator had got missing he went to the Regent Police Station and made a report.

He testified that he later he got information about the whereabouts of the missing generator and that upon receiving the information he went to the police and was accompanied by a police officer to the first accused’s residence.

He said they met the accused at home and that the accused told them that, the second accused had asked him to safe keep the generator for him which he did.

He said they went in search of the second and third accused and that they were eventually arrested and taken to the police station.

The matter was adjourned to the 19 January 2022 for further hearing