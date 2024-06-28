Hon. Mohamed Bangura sworn in at Pan-African Parliament

By Jariatu S. Bangura

On Monday, June 24, 2024, Hon. Mohamed Bangura of the All People’s Congress (APC) party, representing Karene District, was sworn in at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP). He joined other new parliamentarians in taking the oath of office during the 3rd Ordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament, which saw over 20 new members inducted.

Hon. Bangura, reflecting on his new role, stated, “ar don lef me case to God,” expressing his faith and determination. The Pan-African Parliament comprises up to 275 members representing the 55 African Union (AU) member states that have ratified the Protocol establishing it, with each state contributing five members, including at least one woman, reflecting the political diversity of their national parliaments.

Remarkably, Hon. Bangura is the first member of the Sierra Leone Parliament to serve on two international parliamentary delegations within a single session. However, his journey has not been without controversy. He was previously removed from the Sierra Leone Parliamentary Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament by former Speaker Hon. Dr. Chernor Abass Bundu, a move that many believe contributed to his political challenges.

Currently, Hon. Bangura serves as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and is rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2028. His political career includes roles as a Political Party Leader (UDM), Cabinet Minister of Information, Presidential Adviser, and a senior lawmaker. Recently, he publicly criticized his party’s decision to walk out of the National Unity Agreement, a stance the APC reversed shortly after.

Ms. Lindiwe Khumalo, Clerk of the Pan-African Parliament, welcomed the new parliamentarians, emphasizing the importance of understanding PAP’s operations. “Our duty is to assist you in understanding how the Pan-African Parliament conducts its business. We are looking forward to your positive contributions as we seek to build a vibrant Africa for all,” she stated, noting that comprehensive documentation would be provided to support their roles.

The Ordinary Session will continue from June 24 to July 5, operating under the African Union’s theme: “The Year of Education: Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.”