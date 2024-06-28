Commercial motorcyclist gets 10 years imprisonment in sexual mater

By Ibrahim Kabba

Justice Aiah Simeon Alieu of the Freetown High court has on Monday June 24, 2024, sentenced Alpha Bangura to ten years in prison for sexually penetrating a child below age eighteen.

Convict Bangura was standing trial before the court on a count charge of sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of the sexual offences Act 2012.

The indictment states that the accused on July 2nd 2023 in Freetown engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a child.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty of the offense.

According to the report, the convict was in a love relationship with the victim and later invited her to his house to pass the night there and during that time he sexually penetrated the victim.

The act of sleeping out by the victim became a cause for concern for the uncle and aunt of the victim and so they raised an alarm and consequently reported the mater.

The convict was arrested and taken to the police station.

Justice Simeon, after looking at the evidence, sentenced the convict to a jail term of ten years imprisonment.

Convict Bangura was taken to the male correctional facility in Freetown.