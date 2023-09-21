Four accused awaits judgment for alleged murder

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Monfred Sesay presiding over the High Court of Sierra Leone has withdrawn the conspiracy and murder matter against four accused persons, Mohamed Johnson, Aiah Kamba, Kalilu Fofanah, and Ishmael Charles, for judgment.

The accused persons are before the court on two count charges, conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was allege that the accused persons on 19th April, 2021, murdered the deceased in Koidu Town in Kono.

The state prosecutor, Aruna Jalloh, submitting his closing address to the ten-man Jury and the judge, said they presented a number of witnesses, including the Government Pathologist, Dr Owizz Koroma, who testified that the victim’s death was unnatural and resulted from a stab wound.

He said the first accused told the police that he was the one that stabbed the deceased.

He said the deceased was in the car when the accused and his friends approached him and started throwing insult at him.

He said at that point the deceased pleaded with the accused persons to move away from the car so that he can go.

He said the first accused took a knife and stabbed him on his chest and fled.

He submitted that the deceased was later taken to the Koidu Government hospital where he was confirmed dead and later the accused persons were arrested and charged to court.

He told the court that the fifth accused was not at the crime scene when the incident was committed, so he urged the court to discharge the accused.

Randi Bangura from Legal Aid Board, representing the accused persons, told the court that, the evidence against the accused persons was not consistent and urged the jury to return with a not guilty verdict against all the accused persons.