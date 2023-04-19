First Lady appointed to serve on UN’s zero-waste Advisory Board

By Alfred Koroma

UN Secretary- António Guterres has appointed Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone as member of the Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste.

The Board where the First Lady will be serving has an important role to play in supporting zero-waste initiatives in the context of sustainable development.

“As a Board member, I trust that I can count on your knowledge, experience, expertise and commitment to promote zero-waste initiatives,” the UN Chief wrote in the appointment letter.

Given that the concept of “zero waste” is gaining attention worldwide as a sustainable solution to reduce waste, redesign material use and production, promote a circular economy, and inform consumer choices, it is my hope that the multi-partner and multidisciplinary, regionally and gender balanced Board will work to publicize best practices and success stories and raise awareness to promote local and national zero-waste initiatives, he added.

Mrs. Bio’s appointment is in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly resolution on Zero Waste (77/161) of 22 December 2022.

Over two billion tons of municipal solid waste, including plastics, textiles, rotting food, discarded electronics, and debris from mining and construction sites is generated annually by human activities.

Observing the first International Day of Zero Waste in March, the UN Secretary-General called for a war on waste management, warning the planet is drowning on garbage. By 2050, he said municipal solid waste will double to 4 billion tonnes each year. “It’s time to fight back, and launch a war on waste on three fronts.”

“We are trashing our only home. We are spewing a torrent of waste and pollution that is affecting our environment, our economies, and our health. Plastics, textiles, rotting food, discarded electronics and batteries, debris from mining and construction sites, abandoned chemical containers — the list goes on,” said.