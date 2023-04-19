Ballanta Academy & Partners conclude cultural and creative Industries Workshop

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

As part of the framework of the African Caribbean Pacific-EU program which is a support to the culture and creative sectors in West Africa, the Ballanta Academy of Music and Performing Acts and partners have concluded a 4 day workshop training for young people on Cultural and Creative Industries in the country on the theme: “Audio for Video Production & Performing Acts.”

The training was climaxed with a well-attended award ceremony of participants at the Ballanta Academy Auditorium on Liverpool Street in Freetown.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Co-Founder of Ballanta Academy of Music and Performing Acts, Dr. Kitty Fadlu-Deen expressed appreciation to all those who supported the training.

She described the training as very important towards the development of the cultural and creative sectors in the country as it intends to boost the potentials of the cultural and creative sector and its contribution to the social and economic development of the country.

Dr. Kitty Fadlu-Deen encouraged beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired during the training.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sierra Leone, Patrick Dzierzon applauded Ballanta Academy of Music and Performing Acts for the amazing work the institution has been doing over the years.

He said that Sierra Leone has a rich culture and that such training is very important towards the development of the cultural and creative industry in the country.

The Representative for Nafon Ba, Adolphe Yace said that the training was part of the framework of the African Caribbean Pacific-EU program as support to the culture and creative sectors in the West Africa, adding that the program is targeting 16 countries in West Africa.

He said that in the implementation of the program they work with local partners who identify areas of needs.

Adolphe Yace stated that in the course of the 4 day training workshop participants will acquire more knowledge on cultural and creative industries which he said beneficiaries can use throughout their lives.

The Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Sierra Leone, Gerald Hatler, congratulated beneficiaries of the training.

He said that the European Union is very supportive of culture, adding that one of the main aspects of the European Union is unity in diversity and that they have recognized especially that their cultural heritage is different around all member States.

He said the training is very important towards the development of the Cultural and Creative Industries in the country, of which he concluded by commending the Ballanta Academy of Music and Performing Acts and partners for the laudable initiative.

Beneficiaries of the workshop expressed appreciation to the Ballanta Academy of Music and Performing Acts and partners for the training workshop on the Cultural and Creative Industries.

They assured all that the knowledge acquired will be used judiciously towards the development of the cultural and creative sector in the country.

Closing the ceremony was the official certification of beneficiaries by the Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Sierra Leone, Gerald Hatler, the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sierra Leone, Patrick Dzierzon.