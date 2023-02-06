First crop of students to graduate from Limkokwing University

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Over 900 students are set to graduate from the Limkokwing University, which was established in July of 2016. The graduation is said to be the first since the University was established in Sierra Leone in July of 2016.

In light of the above, officials of the University has on February 3rd, 2023 organized a press conference to inform newsmen about their preparedness to hold the graduation event in a grand style.

Speaking to the press in a conference held on the University campus located at Hill Station in Freetown, Hassan Kamara, Head of Faculty Communication Media and Broadcasting noted that Limkokwing University graduation events are very special occasions during which creative young professionals are awarded for successfully completing the rigors but ultimately rewarding journey of tertiary education.

He said the University is an international institution with a global presence across 3 continents with 6 campuses across Africa; Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Namibia.

He went on to state that the University has established worldwide recognition through its innovative brand of creative education merging the best of east and west education.

“On behalf of our late Founder & President, Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Worldwide, Congratulations to our first crop of Limkokwing University, Sierra Leone Campus Graduating Class,” he stated.

Agnes M. Mugo, Campus Director Limkokwing University explained to newsmen that after starting the journey in 2016, they are set to hold the first graduating on the 11th of February, 2023, at 8:00 A.M, at the Freetown International Conference Centre Bintumani. She said 83% of the students that started various courses will be graduating.

“We wish them the best of luck in advance. A Total of 901(584 degree and 317 Diploma, 6 Faculties, 17 Programmes) students will graduate during this year’s event,” she said.

Giving the Faculty breakdown for the graduating Class, Mugo disclosed that Faculty of Information & Communication Technology 300 students With 4 Programmes would graduate, Faculty of Business Management & Globalization 156 students With 3 Programmes would graduate Faculty of Architecture & Built Environment 131 students With 4 Programmes would graduate.

She further explained that Faculty of Communication, Media and Broadcasting 202 students With 4 Programmes , Faculty of Creative Multimedia 43 students With 1 Programme, Faculty of Design and Innovation 69 students With 2 Programmes From the total number of students graduating during the year’s graduation event.

She said 43 graduates will receive University Recognition for outstanding performances in various areas.

“In attendance will be the University seniors’ management, Ministry OF Technical and Higher Education, Industry partners, Foreign Mission and Embassies,” she disclosed.

Charity Mackenzie, Marketing and Recruitment Manager, said with the Minister of Higher Education serving as the keynote speaker, the graduation is going to be a celebration of both the students and their parents.