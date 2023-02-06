UBA Sierra Leone appoints Mohamed Alhajie Samoura as Acting Managing Director/CEO

UBA Sierra Leone is pleased to announce our new Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Alhajie Samoura following the approval of his nomination by UBA Group Office by the UBA Sierra Leone Board of Directors and the “No Objection” approval received from Bank of Sierra Leone on 1st February 2023.

Mohamed is the first Sierra Leonean to attain such position in the bank since its commencement of operations in Sierra Leone in 2008.

Mr. Samoura is taking over from the former MD/CEO Usman Isiaka who served the bank for two years leaving UBA Sierra Leone as one of the most profitable banks in the banking industry. Mr Isiaka has been appointed to UBA America in New York as the Deputy CEO.

Mohamed is a seasoned banker with close to two decades of working experience in Sierra Leone banking industry.

Until his appointment as the Acting Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of UBA Sierra Leone, he was the Executive Director, Business Development in the bank.

He is passionate about banking and has a strong drive to create impact in the business and financial arena. Mohamed has several accolades and most recently named amongst the 100 Most Outstanding Executives in Sierra Leone by the Sierra Ovation Awards.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Political Science and a master’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

Mr Samoura is bringing on board his wealth of experience and understanding of the country’s corporate and institutional banking landscape further to strengthen UBA’s strategic place in the market.

The appointment of Mr. Samoura as Acting Managing Director is in line with the UBA Group’s strategic focus on domesticating the bank’s governance, products and services to meet the local requirements of the host economy in all its 20 presence countries in Africa and further supporting human capital development across the continent as we expose the local staff to international standards and global best practices.

Operating in twenty African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, United Bank for Africa provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology. UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with over 30,000 employees group wide and serving over 37 million customers globally. UBA Sierra Leone currently has over 400,000 customers with the strong vision to be undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in the banking sector in Sierra Leone.