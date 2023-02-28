First Assembly of God Church Turns Sod to Construct 4 Storey Church Complex 

The General Superintendent for the Western District of the Assemblies of God, Rev Sahr Christian Fayiah and his wife joined the First Assembly of God Church to launch and dedicate the Redeemer Worship Centre for the construction of a Church and Administrative Complex.

During a colourful ceremony of the turning of the sod and dedication over the weekend at the Babadorie, Lumley site, worshipers dedicated the land to God and asked for his grace to complete the construction project which they will embarked on.

Rev Sahr Christian Fayiah felt honoured to be part of the great change. Previously, he said people were thinking like grasshoppers but now things have changed. He pointed out that if anyone invests in such project they will not only enjoy it but it will also span to their generation yet unborn.

Pastor Mrs. Lavern Buya-Kamara in her welcome remarks thanked God for a day like that and for a grand breaking event. She said not everybody will see such event and not consider it as blessings. She explained that on the 15th of May 2021 they began with a prayer fellowship at the residence of elder Pa Y.T Sesay. She prayed for him and his family for opened doors.

Rev. Samuel Kargbo, guest preacher said he is grateful to God for what He is doing at the First Assembly of God Church. He said they don’t have enough time but they have to run with the gospel. Planting Churches, he added is not an easy task but very challenging.

Rev Kargbo read from the book of Matthew 21:12 and Exodus 25:8 and gave a brief history about the house of God and the importance of building a house for the Lord.

Officially presenting the project Rev M. Buya-Kamara, Head of the First Assembly of God said that First Assembly of God was the first indigenous church in the Assemblies of God and was built around 1946 to 1948. It was after First Assembly of God other churches such as Bethel Temple, Evangel, Kroo Assembly, Faith Assembly among others emerged.

He went on to say 10 years ago, God gave them a vision to step out and they didn’t take that mandate lightly as those days they were three in number (himself, his assistant Pastor, Rev. Luck and Rev Francis Sesay).

He also recognised the effort made by the women’s ministry in his church who he said raised money for them to buy the first church land at Kissy Town, off Waterloo about ten years ago and from that time they have planted several churches across the city.

Rev Buya-Kamara disclosed that The Redeemer Worship Centre has been meeting at the residence of one of their elders, Elder Y. T. Sesay for close to a year now and Elder Y. T. Sesay also donated the said land to the church.

He spoke about several fellowships that were going on across the city and hoping that soon several churches will be planted in those places.

According to Rev Buya-Kamara, because they have seen the work of God expanding, planting more churches, supporting children in scholarship and other people with fund as charity they thought it fit this time around for them to actualised their long term dream of having a complex.

Now that God Has given us this opportunity, we have decided for not only put up a church but one with administrative complex and a hall at the top for other purposes.

He commended brother Nelson for the design of the complex.

He said to start the work they need Le 500 million old note to do the foundation and to pay works and also established a technical working group that will be supervising the project.

The leadership of the Church has agreed that when the building is completed it will be name George Emega Memorial Building in honour of the first missionaries.

The first and second floors of the building will host the Church, while the third floor will be the administrative office and the fourth floor will have a multi-purpose hall.

Donation is still open to God’s kind hearted people and you can visit 44 Babadorie, Lumley, Freetown to support the ministry in planting more churches.