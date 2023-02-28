Chinese Ambassador discusses China’s new development cooperation with Finance Minister

The new Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Wang Qing, has stated that the new Chinese development with Sierra Leone will focus on improving the well-being of Sierra Leoneans through Agriculture, Health and make the cooperation between the two countries sustainable.

He made the above disclosure in a courtesy meeting with the Minister of Finance, Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, on Friday, 24th February 2023, at his George Street office in Freetown.

Both gentlemen discuss the 55 years’ relationship between Sierra Leone and China and how it has mutually benefited both countries.

Ambassador Qing also stated that China has supported Sierra Leone with landmark infrastructure projects and livelihood assistance to promote the well-being of Sierra Leoneans through Health, Education and even private sector development.

Minister Bangura thanked the Ambassador for his visit and appreciated China for all they have done over the years.

He encouraged the Ambassador to engage Chinese investors, to invest in manufacturing and agriculture.

Deputy Minister Bockarie kalokoh also admonished the Ambassador to explore the potential in the Agricultural sector and plead for the embassy to consider the proposed building of a multi-storey complex to house the Ministry of Finance at Lightfoot Boston Street.