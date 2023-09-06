Ecobank launches USSD digital banking

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

As a way of making banking accessible, easier and faster for its customers, Ecobank Sierra Leone has officially launched the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) on the code *977# via orange sim.

While officially launching the USSD digital platform, Lucretia Aina Moore, Ecobank Managing Director designate, said the USSD is speaking directly to the esteemed customers’ needs, adding that the introduction of the digital platform has been one of the biggest achievements of the bank.

She said the USSD is what the country and the continent needs now and that the solution will bring much comfort to their clients and even non clients using any type of mobile phone.

She said the bank’s aim is to achieve financial access and inclusion.

In his opening statement, Kingsley Emezue, Head of Customers’ Product, said identifying the needs of customers and invent solutions to solve those needs is what Ecobank has always been yearning for.

“We always listen to our customers and that is why people call us the ‘Kombra Bank’.”

He said as the leading financial institution in Sierra Leone, Ecobank is always leading in the digital space which has made banking easier and faster for its customers.

“We provide banking services to the door steps and the fingertips of our customers and cater for all facets of customers,thereby making Sierra Leone a cashless society.

He went on to state that the launch of the USSD code *977# gives customers easy access to their account and all Ecobank digital channels without any need for a smart, android or any sophisticated phones.

Sheku Alhasssan Kebe explains how to use the app on mobile phones by dialing *977#.

He said the menu will take customers to several services including Airtime, Bills payment, Loans, mobile services among others.

In his brief statement, Augustine Sankoh, Head of Customer’s Experience, expressed delight over the bank’s quest of digitalization. He said the USSD code was designed to make the digital journey of their customers smooth.

“We want our customers to know that they are at the centre of our activities that is why we innovate continuously to make their financial transition simpler and easier,” he said.

He said the journey of the bank to achieving the maximum customers’ satisfaction has started long ago and will continue until it reaches its peak. He assures customers that the bank will continue to strive for excellence so as to make banking easier for all its customers.

Winston Williams, Head of CIB, Ecobank expresses appreciation for the recent digital success the bank has made. He said it was a long journey of making the customers’ needs a reality, adding that every customer of Ecobank can dial *977# vial orange sim to access their wallet.

He said 90% of Sierra Leoneans use mobile phones but only 40% are internet users. He said the good thing about the USSD is that all mobile users can perform financial transaction irrespective of the type or class of mobile phone they have.