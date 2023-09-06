Sierra Leone signs Beijing Convention

By Information Department,Embassy of Sierra Leone Beijing, China

Sierra Leone Minister of Transport and Aviation, Alhaji Fanday Turay has on behalf of his country joined other nations in signing the United Nations Convention on International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships.

The occasion which took place in Beijing, People’s Republic of China on Tuesday 5th September 2023, will be known as the ‘Beijing Convention’ henceforth.

Attended by officials from International Maritime Organizations and other stakeholders Worldwide, the International Convention on International Sales of Ships was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 7th December 2022.

The idea was to set out a clear framework that aims at facilitating the sale of ships by creating standard rules and procedures that all signatory Countries must follow.

Sierra Leone’s decision to signing the Convention is the expectation to boosting the country’s Maritime Industry by attracting more investments and creating more job opportunities. It is a move that is also expected to boost the country’s economy by generating more revenue from shipping activities.

Speaking to investors aside, Minister Turay assured them that Sierra Leone is committed to developing its Maritime Industry and becoming a hub for shipping activities in the region.

He says “Signing this convention is part of our efforts to create a conducive environment for investment in the sector and to promoting fair and healthy investment competition”.

Sierra Leone’s decision in signing this enviable convention has been welcome news by the International Maritime Community seeing it as a positive step towards improving the regulation of shipping activities and promoting fair and transparent competition in the sector.