Death of NGC: KKY blames it on PR threshold  

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Founder and leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC), Dr, Kandeh Yumkella has in a tweet stated that the threshold of PR voting system contributed immensely to the destruction of his party in the June 24th elections.

Initially, Yumkella saw nothing wrong with the 2022 Elections Act that brought the District Block voting system that has now caused so much controversy and misery for millions of people across the country, who didn’t understand its implications.

But now, Yumkella is criticising the District Block system after turning a blind eye as scrutiny chairman in parliament.

This is what he said on his Twitter feed: “The final results released by the EC salone show that the PR threshold posed significant limitations on the political opportunities available to smaller parties. Despite the multitude of challenges and constraints we encountered, the NGC Salone gave its best effort.

“We humbly accept the people’s verdict. Heartfelt congratulations to President Bio and the Progressive Alliance on this resounding victory. May the Almighty guide you Mr. President to govern with inclusivity for all Sierra Leoneans.The Progressive Alliance remains steadfast in our commitment to advancing the vision of Compassionate Inclusive Governance,” he tweets.

“Immense gratitude to all devoted members of the NGC Salone who tirelessly contributed to our campaign. Your unwavering dedication is deeply appreciated. Let us unite now in our collective endeavours to forge a brighter future for Sierra Leone.”

His tweet has sent a controversial message to the minds of a lot of Sierra Leoneans, who saw the tweet as hypocritical with some saying that he voted in favour of the law that he now decries in his tweets.