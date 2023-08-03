Cricket: Sierra Leone, Tanzania & Nigeria relegated to ICC Division 2

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone U19 Cricket team have been relegated to the ICC Division II after failing to finish amongst the top three nations at the just concluded ICC Africa Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Tanzania.

Despite defeating Nigeria and Uganda, the Young Patriots were punished by the tournament host, Tanzania in their final match to wash away their hopes of staying in the top division.

Also, early defeats to Kenya and eventual champions Namibia all hampered Sierra Leone’s progress as they finished fourth place in the group with four points from five matches, sitting a point above Tanzania and two more above West African brothers, Nigeria.

The Walvis Bay Salt Eagles of Namibia lead the pack handsomely going undefeated in the tournament and were able to secure the only available slot to represent Africa at the Men’s U19 Cricket world cup next year in Sri Lanka.

Namibia finished with nine points followed by Kenya in second place with seven points and Uganda with five points.

Meanwhile, flawless Namibia will be awarded the last ticket for Africa having emerged top of the group. Nigeria has lost the opportunity to play on the global stage and also lost Division 1 status thus being relegated to Division 2 in the Africa pathway